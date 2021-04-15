Don’t Forget How To Be Human Because You Want Fame – Actor Femi Jacobs

Nollywood actor, Femi Jacobs, has advised entertainers not to sacrifice their humanity on the altar of fame.

The award winning film star shared the piece advice via his official Twitter account.

The actor noted PR is a deliberate strategy used by entertainers to acquire fame. However, they shouldn’t also forget that the impression that their brand projects to the public is not who they really are.

In his words:

“Artist, fame is what PR generates to sell what they hang on you. It’s not you, per se, but just an impression created so peeps can consume what you do. That’s all that it is. It’s not a house you should live in, it’s a short let apartment. Don’t forget how to be human.”

