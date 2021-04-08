Don’t Go After Girls You Can’t Afford – Actress Lydia Forson Tells Men

Popular Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson has advised men to avoid going after high-maintenance girls whom they cannot afford to foot their expenses.

Taking to her Twitter page, the crossover movie star highlights the importance of cutting one’s coat according to one’s size.

“People, Let’s all cut our coat according to our sizes. If you can’t afford it don’t go after girls who’re clearly about the money- it’s not by force. And ladies stop worrying men you know can’t take care of you the way you want. Make we all dey our lane..“, she tweeted.

See her tweet below: