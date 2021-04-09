Don’t Have Sexy Side Chicks, Help Your Wives Get Sexy – Actress Efia Odo Tells Men

Popular Ghanaian actress and TV personality, Efia Odo has advised men to work on making their wives sexy instead of going out to cheat on them with sexy side chicks.

The media personality took to her Twitter page to to pass the piece of advice across.

“Some men will marry and have sexy side chicks. Why don’t you just help your wife to get her sexy back. Go to they gym with her if you think she’s put on weight. Buy her sexy clothes, take her to get her hair done. Motivate her and help boost her self esteem again“, she wrote.

See her post below: