Don’t Measure Other People’s Success With Yours – Toyin Abraham Tells Fans

Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has admonished her fans to refrain from measuring their success against that of others.

Taking to her Instagram page to share some words of motivation, the movie star wrote:

“Listen my darling, a lot of people are better than you and me, and you and I are also better than some other people. So, stop looking at other people’s success to measure your own.

If your today is better than your yesterday, you’re on the right path and even if it feels like your yesterday is better than today, don’t give up! restrategize if necessary, work hard, work smart, do more and keep praying.

A lot of progress is lost in comparison. So, don’t stop pushing. You’re absolutely doing well.”

