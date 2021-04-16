Don’t tell Nigerians you did plastic surgery — Laura Ikeji warns

Popular Nigerian fashion entrepreneur and social media influencer, Laura Ikeji has advised her fellow ladies and celebs not to share their plastic surgery experiences with their fans.

Laura Ikeji who recently underwent a surgery to have a pointed nose said in a video on her Youtube channel that Nigerians are not ready for a conversation that bothers on liposuction or cosmetic surgery.

She advised female celebs to keep their experience to themselves and allow Nigerians to assume and be wondering to themselves.

According to her, she taught Nigerians were open to plastic surgery and more aware about it so she can tell them but her experience after sharing her nose surgery has taught her a lesson never to divulge information about enhancing any part of her body.