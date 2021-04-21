Don’t Try To Be Like Me, Be A Better Version Of Yourself – BBNaija’s Diane Tells Fan

BBNaija star, Diane Russet has told a fan not to aspire to be like her. This is after she started a live question-and-answer session via her Instagram Stories and the fan wrote:

“I wish to be like you”

The message shocked the 25-year-old reality TV star and she gave her reply thus:

This statement is very wrong, my darling, people might be facing the most challenging battles and you won’t know because they don’t post about it. Someone can inspire you, someone should motivate you; but if you ever wish to be something, I wish that you will choose to be you, choose a better version of yourself and not someone else”

