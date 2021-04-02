Easter: Lalong Calls For Collective Action Against Insecurity, COVID-19

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, in his Easter message, has called for collective action to tackle the challenges facing the country.

Lalong, who is the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum, rejoiced with Christians in Plateau State and across Nigeria for marking another Easter.

He expressed that there is every reason for Nigerians to appreciate God for his mercies over the nation throughout the difficult period of lockdowns and other disruptions occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

He said the period of Easter calls for deeper reflection on the grace of God and the strengthening of faith in his love for mankind which is the essence of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

He urged Nigerians to put aside differences of faith, ethnicity, political and ethnic affiliations in order to forge a common front in defeating various forms of criminal activities that continue to pose serious threats to the nation.

He expressed that it is only when Nigerians work together in unity and support security agencies and relevant government bodies that insecurity can be overcome to enable the people to pursue their lawful businesses in peace.