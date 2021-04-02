Easter: We Can Build Nigeria Of Our Dreams, Says Lawan

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, in his Easter message, has urged Nigerians “to use the occasion to preach religious tolerance, love for our neighbours and commit to our civic responsibilities.”

Senator Lawan expressed that with the right support from citizens, Nigeria can overcome its present challenges and become better.

Lawan stated this on Thursday in his Easter message to Nigerians.

He noted that building a great nation requires sacrifice and endurance, adding that citizens need to support the government in driving economic growth.

He stated, “Building a great nation requires sacrifice, endurance and hope. This is especially true in our own case where diversity in tongues and faiths make the task complex.

“But with abiding hope in our manifest destiny of greatness, I believe we shall overcome the challenges and build the Nigeria of our dream.”

“Let us also continue to support the government in its efforts to provide security and an enabling environment for economic growth and prosperity.

“The National Assembly will continue to work for the Nigerian people in this regard and in their legitimate pursuit of peace, happiness and prosperity in their beloved country.”