EFCC Invites Okorocha For Questioning

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has questioned Rochas Okorocha, over issues bothering on alleged corruption.

Okorocha had reportedly refused to honour previous invitations from the anti-graft commission.

Hence, the former Imo State Governor was arrested at about 4pm at his Unity House private office in Abuja after a five-hour standoff with EFCC operatives who trailed him to the location.

Sam Onwuemeodo, a spokesman for Okorocha, appeared to confirm, via a statement, that his principal was with the EFCC.

“We have been inundated with calls by Media Houses and Concerned Nigerians and beyond, trying to confirm the reported invitation of Senator Rochas Okorocha by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, later today, being April 13, 2021,” Mr. Onwuemeodo.

He also stated that the Senator had been invited to clarify issues currently in court.

Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC spokesman, confirmed the development but did not provide further details.