Ekiti Varsity Workers Protest Over Unpaid Allowances

Lecturers and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities at the Ekiti State University have occupied the campus to press home their pending demands from the state government and the university management.

The protesters occupied the university on Monday causing a standstill of traffic and activities on campus for over two hours.

They were singing solidarity songs and vowed to increase the intensity of the protest day by day.

The unions are aggrieved that the state government has not met their demands for payment of three months’ salary arrears dated 2018, six years of earned academic allowances and unremitted cooperative deductions among other demands.

The Chairman Academic Staff Union of Universities, EKSU Chapter, Mr. Kayode Arogundade accused the state Governor of shunning several appeals from the Union and other intermediaries.

“As of today, Ekiti State Government is only subverting EKSU by 50% of its monthly wage bills, without paying any considerable attention to capital grants and infrastructural developments,” he said.

“This has led EKSU Administration to ingloriously indulge in financial infractions, such as Subversion of Tax Deductions to paying salaries; Diversion of Pension deductions to paying salaries and Fund diversion from s units of the University.

READ ALSO: Amotekun Arrest Over 250 Cows For Destroying Farmlands, Crops In Ondo Communities

“This is just the beginning; we are going to do this until we occupy the government house. After all, we are asking for our rights. If we go on strike the children of ordinary Nigerians will be home, the VC and Chairman of Council will be at home spending our money, the governor will be at home spending our resources.

“Before we go on strike, we will make this state ungovernable for them, we’ll make this school ungovernable for them.”

The unions vowed to go beyond the usual strike action this time as they have threatened to make the university and state ungovernable until their requests are granted.