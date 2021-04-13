El-Rufai, Adeboye Meet In Kaduna After Release Of Kidnapped RCCG Members

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Tuesday, met with the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai.

The meeting was held at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House in Kaduna.

At the meeting were top cabinet members of the state government as well as top RCCG officials.

The meeting came days after the 79-year-old general overseer disclosed that eight members of his church kidnapped in Kaduna had been released.

“Earlier today, I decided to go out of my schedule to see my Children who God delivered from the den of the kidnappers while they were on their way to the venue of the Lets Go Fishing Exercise. To the Glory of God, they are Hale and Hearty,” Adeboye tweeted.

The revered cleric disclosed that Governor El-Rufai “appealed to me to visit the State House in Kaduna to pray for the state, its people and its leadership for peace and protection after laying hands on my Children who were sick. It is my prayer that the peace of and kingdom of God will be established in Kaduna State.”