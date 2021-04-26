El-Rufai Condemns Kaduna Church Attack, Says ‘It’s The Worst Kind Of Evil’

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has condemned the attack on Haske Baptist Church in Chikun LGA of the state.

Recall that on Sunday, gunmen invaded the church on Sunday morning, killing one worshipper and abducting others.

Reacting to the attack, Governor El-rufai said such invasion of the church represents evil in its worst form.

This was contained in a statement by Samuel Aruwan, commissioner for internal security.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai roundly denounced the attack on the church in Chikun LGA as a shocking act of depraved persons far-removed from humanity,” the statement reads.

“The Governor added that attacking innocent worshipers who were exercising their natural and lawful right to assemble in worship, represented the worst kind of evil.

“The Governor sent heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and to the Haske Baptist Church.”