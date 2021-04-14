Electoral Act Amendment Bil Will Be Passed In Second Quarter, Says Senator

Chairman Senate Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Senator Ibrahim Gaya has revealed that the electoral act amendment bill will be passed by the national assembly in the second quarter of 2021.

Gaya stated this when he featured on Politics Today, a Channels Television programme, on Tuesday.

The lawmaker stated that the amendment bill is ready — after passing through several processes — adding that what’s left is the final passage.

Gaya, while seaking on the latest development regarding the matter, pointed out that the amendment bill will soon be passed and that there will be no further delay.

“I assure you that within this quarter, because we have other processes in the senate and it is not only the electoral act bill. I’m not the one in control of whether it is passed or so.

“It is the leadership, and the leadership is also committed to getting this bill passed and rest assured that within the second quarter, this bill will be passed. There is no fixing another date.

“Actually, the bill is ready. We also need to get the leadership involved. I know we have other important bills also along the line. We have the PIB, which is very important economically to this nation, and therefore we are also working on that.”