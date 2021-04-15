Embattled NAFDAC Staff Begin Seven-Day Warning Strike

The Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has embarked on a seven-day warning strike.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Ejor Michael, MHWUN spokesman on Thursday in Abuja.

The workers, whom commenced strike in the early hours of Thursday, are demanding immediate payment of their promotional arrears for 2018 and 2019 as well as a review of the job-specific allowance and resumption of severance fee payment.

The statement reads: “The Union is demanding for the payment of promotion arrears for 2018 and 2019 promotions owed their members (NAFDAC Staff). More worrisome is that, 2020 promoted staff will soon (also) join the queue. This request has lingered for too long hence the strike action,” the statement read.

“Job Specific Allowance paid to staff of NAFDAC has not been reviewed for the past 10 years or so. Usually, every allowance increases correspondingly with increase in salary. But unfortunately, this has not been so with regard to the Job Specific Allowance. The Union is, therefore, demanding for a review of the said Job Specific Allowance in line with the current National Minimum Rate .

“The Union frowns at the suspension of Severance Allowance being paid to retirees despite the fact that this allowance has been approved by NAFDAC Governing Council and is contained on the Condition of Service for NAFDAC staff. The Union Leadership is demanding for the immediate resumption of payment of this allowance to deserving beneficiaries.”