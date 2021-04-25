EndSARS: Mother Of Six Asks Panel To Help Locate Missing Husband

The Lagos State Judicial Panel on Restitution of Victims for SARS and other related matters resumed its sitting on Saturday.

During the sitting, a trader, Mrs Gift Effiong, told the panel that she has been looking for her husband since he left home during the #EndSARS protests last year.

The witness detailed how she went from one police station to another searching for her husband, a search which also took her to prisons, hospitals and later mortuaries with no success.

The mother of six pleaded with the panel to help her find her husband.

She is also seeking help with the education of her children all of whom she said have now dropped out of school.

The panel adjourned all of the cases to next month.