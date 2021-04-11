Every Family In Nigeria Has A Paedophile – Singer Temmie Ovwasa

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Temmie Ovwasa has said that the average Nigerian family has at least one paedophile.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the former YBNL recording artist writes:

“There are many pedophiles in Nigeria. We’re not addressing it as we should and it’s stressing my brain out. Every family has one. Almost every Nigerian women I’ve met had been sexually harassed/abused by an uncle.. Where are these uncles? In their homes, ‘Head of the house’.

What do you expect from a country where it’s legal to marry children in some parts? That grown man with a younger wife and a baby they had when she was obviously a minor? You know him? Yeah, I know a lot of them too.”

