Every Woman Needs A Man Who Can Cover Her Bills – Seyi Shay

By
Damilola Ayomide
-

Popular Nigerian singer, Oluwaseyi Odedere, professionally known as Seyi Shay has said that every woman needs a man who can comfortably pay her bills.

The ‘Right Now’ singer took to her official Twitter account on Saturday to state this.

We all need a man that if we wanted to take a 6- 12 month break off, We’d STILL be covered #Happyeaster“, she wrote.

Jumping into the thread to counter her statement, a male follower wrote:

The definition of a Real Man to modern women is “Suffer Head””

Read AlsoYou Either Love Me Or Hate Me – Seyi Shay Replies Critics

The only female judge of the sixth season of Nigerian Idol then replied:

Nah . A real man is a real man. Period.”

See her post and the exchange below:

The singer’s post

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here