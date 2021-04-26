Expose 400 BDC Operators Funding Boko Haram, Ndume Tells FG

Chairman Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, has urged the Federal Government to expose the sponsors of terrorism in the country.

He asked the government to reveal the identities of all the over 400 Bureau De Change operators recently arrested for allegedly funding the activities of Boko Haram insurgency in the country.

Ndume made the call in an interview with journalists in Abuja on Sunday.

The Senator whose senatorial district is currently under the siege of the Boko Haram terrorists, also demanded an open trial of all the suspects.

Also Read: Razing Uzodinma’s Home, Criminality Taken Too Far — NGF

Ndume maintained that Nigerians deserve to know what the government was doing concerning the suspects.

He said, “The Presidency said recently that Nigerians would be shocked if it revealed the identities of those who are sponsoring the Boko Haram insurgents.

“Can you imagine that 400 Bureau De Change operators are the people funding the Boko Haram?

“When the BDC operators are arrested now, what will the government do with them. The presidency is already saying their case is confidential. What is confidential about it?

“The presidency should expose the identities of all the BDC operators so far arrested and carry out their trial in public,” he said.