Ezekwesili Asks IGP To Prosecute Omojuwa For ‘Identity Fraud’

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili has written to Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, requesting the prosecution of Japheth Omojuwa, a social media influencer, for identity fraud.

This was contained in a petition dated April 14, 2021, and signed by Marshal Abubakar of Falana and Falana Chambers, titled: “Petition Against Mr Japheth Omojuwa for Forgery, Fraudulent Misrepresentation and Fraudulent Use of the Name, Identity and Particulars of Mrs. Obiageli Ezekwesili as a Director of Alpha Reach Limited RC No: 1066507”.

In the petition, the minister stated tha4 she was not consulted before being made a director in Alpha Reach.

Ezekwesili attached as evidence to the petition, communication between herself and Omojuwa wherein he “informed her that the Alpha Reach Company Limited is his company and that she is not involved in it at all.”

“Japheth Omojuwa never sought for her consent and /or participation in incorporating any company whatsoever and for any purpose whatsoever,” the petition read.

“The said Japheth Omojuwa neither sought for nor obtained requisite incorporation documents and information the CAC would require in processing the registration i.e the particulars of directors, share numbers, signature of directors, means of identification of directors and address etc.

“Our client reiterates for emphasis that she never filled or signed the statutory consent of first directors of Alpha Reach Company Limited in 2012 and or at anytime whatsoever.

“The foregoing infractions amount to forgery, fraudulent misrepresentation, and egregious breach of extant provisions of the Penal Code Law, the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015 and the Companies and Allied Matters Act, deserving of investigation and prosecution.”

“Whilst pledging our cooperation towards the just resolution of the instant matter, our faith in the capacity of the Nigeria Police force under your stellar leadership to cause an immediate, diligent and thorough investigation into this crime, aimed at getting to the root of this case and bringing the suspect to justice is resolute and unshaken.”