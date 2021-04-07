Falz Tattoos His Entire Family On His Arm

By
Damilola Ayomide
-

Falz Tattoos His Entire Family On His Arm

Popular Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana, alias Falz has gotten a tattoo of his entire family on his arm.

Shortly after getting inked with their faces on his right arm, the ‘Bop Daddy’ crooner recorded a video of himself to flaunt his latest tattoo.

Read AlsoRapper Falz Shows Off His Bald Hairdo

Taking to his Instagram page to share the video clips and pictures of his parents that the artist tried to replicate into a tattoo, the actor and latest coach on The Voice Nigeria season 3 captions it thus:

I told you this summer will be dangerous! Linked up with the sickestttt tattoo artist in Lagos & we have started telling my story”, he wrote.

Watch the video HERE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here