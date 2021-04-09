Tweet of Wizkid trying to get MI’s attention resurfaces on social media

An old tweet by Nigerian singer and Grammy award winner, Ayodeji Balogun Ibrahim aka Wizkid trying to get rapper, M.I Abaga to get him to help him as a musician has resurfaced on social media.

In the tweet dated 1/11/10 at 8:14pm, Wizkid introduced himself and referred to himself as an upcoming artiste and according to him, he has met M.I Abaga before but he may not remember.

See the tweet below:

See how some Instagram users reacted to this below;

Stay updated on Nigerian news from Information Nigeria