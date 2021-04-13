Fans React As DJ Cuppy Marks Ramadan In Hijab Outfit (Photo)

Popular Nigerian entertainer, Florence Otedola, alias DJ Cuppy has shared a photo of herself in Hijab outfit to mark the beginning of Ramadan.

The award winning disc jockey took to her Twitter page to share the photo in acknowledgement of the Muslim fasting season.

“#RamadanKareem“, she simply captioned the photo.

Storming the Twitter thread, fans and followers dropped their different opinions on the rare look depicted by the ‘Gelato’ crooner.

Twitter user with the handle @Yaaksy wrote:

“Indeed there’s beauty in modesty!”

“Probably her best fit till date“, wrote another user with the handle @coherlaa.

See her post and comments below: