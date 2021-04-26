Fayemi Targets10,000 Litres Of Milk Daily As 227 Pregnant Cows Arrive Ekiti

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti has said the state-owned Ikun Dairy Farm in Ikun- Ekiti, would serve as a prototype for National Livestock Transformation Plan in addressing farmers-herders crisis in the State.

Fayemi said this during an inspection of the newly-arrived 227 cows at the Ikun Diary Farm from the United States of America (USA) and the expansive land for the cultivation of hays.

He said the integrated farm, designed to commence production of 10,000 litres of milk daily, is a joint project of Ekiti State Government and Promasidor Diary Company.

Fayemi said the new pregnant cows will be confined to their sheds in the farm. He said about 500 hectares of land had already been acquired to grow fields that will be used to take care of the animals to prevent them from roaming about.

The governor said appropriate measures had also been put in place to connect water directly from Ero Dam to achieve a seamless water supply and irrigation process on the farm.

Read Also: Lightning Kills 19 Cows In Osun State

”The capacity of the Dairy Farm, being put to use for the first time in the last 40 years, has been expanded to run 24-hour operation in raising of cattle and production of milk.

”The dairy farm will also demonstrate Nigeria’s capacity to be a milk-producing nation rather than being a milk importing nation,” he said.

“This dairy farm has been here for 40 years and it has not been put to use. This is the first time that it is going to be put into proper use.

“Agriculture, as we have always said in the state, is the pathway to progress, particularly for us, we are an agrarian society.

“These cows are going to be stationary, they are not roaming anywhere, they are not going on open grazing, they are right here on the farm…”