Feeling Entitled To Another Person’s Sweat Is Biggest Form Of Laziness – Annie Idibia

Nigerian actress and wife of singer, 2face Idibia, Annie Idibia has said that the biggest form of laziness is feeling entitled to another person’s sweat.

The movie star and entrepreneur took to her Instagram Stories to write a lengthy post expressing her displeasure with entitlement mentality.

In her words:

“If you wait for everything to be handed over to you… you gon wait a long ass time.. u gonna grow bitter, envy, n mad for no good reason towards the pple putting in the work, working their butt off every single day! Feeling Entitled to another person’s sweat is the biggest form of LAZINESS!!”

