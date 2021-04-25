‘Festus Keyamo Is Part Of The Cabal’, Eedris Abdulkareem Fires Back

Veteran Nigerian musician, Eedris Abdulkareem has fired back at Festus Keyamo after the latter released their private messages and labelled him an opportunist.

Taking to his Instagram page, the ‘Jaga Jaga’ crooner writes that the Minister of State, Labour and Employment has joined the dreadful cabal to inflict pain upon Nigerians.

He wrote:

“JAGA JAGA TI GET E… Did Festus Keyamo join the cabal or not? When he was in prison, I stood by him, I fought Obasanjo on behalf of all the comrades in prison, I released Jaga Jaga.

When my mother was dying, I reached out to a brother, or one I thought was a brother and a comrade. Could he have helped, yes, did he help, NO… Such was the wickedness of his heart that he munched and kept personal details for three years… real Hallmark of a Blackmailer!”

See his full post below: