FG Approves Strategy To Combat Poverty

As the country continues to slump into poverty, the federal executive council (FEC) has approved the national poverty reduction with growth strategy (NPRGS) to halt the fall.

Recall that this strategy was submitted by presidential economic advisory council (PEAC) back in February 2021.

Femi Adesina, special adviser to the president on media and publicity, disclosed this while briefing state house correspondents at the end of the weekly FEC meeting, on Wednesday.

Adesina also stated that Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, will chair the steering committee.

Also Read: 1,175,285 Nigerians Have Received COVID-19 Vaccine – FG

He expressed that Professor Osinbajo will provide overall guidance for its implementation across ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), states and LGA.

He said the council also approved the implementation of the strategy and its incorporation into the medium-term national development plan 2021-2025 and agenda 2050.

He revealed that President Buhari directed the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to prepare a bill for submission to the National Assembly to enable sustainable implementation of the strategy.