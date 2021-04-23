FG Moves To Check Touting, Extortion By Passport Officers

“We are turning round the entire passport application process in a way that is going to be easy, seamless and transparent.

“We will also accord human dignity to applicants and fulfil citizenship integrity.

“Therefore, I am declaring a zero-tolerance stance to all forms of touting. No applicant will be made to pay any illegitimate fees.

“We are going to embed security operatives, seen and unseen, in all our passport offices. They will wear body cameras.

“They will also detect and report any form of solicitations, inflation, improper communications, extortion, diversion, hoarding and other corrupt practices.

“Applicants will have no basis for further communication officers, other than to complete their application process and leave the venue.

“The date for the collection of their passports or any challenge to the application will be communicated to them.

“The technology for the efficient running of this system has been acquired and will be deployed.