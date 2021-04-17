FG Not Interested In Education Of Children: Ezekwesili

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili has expressed that she does not think the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is interested in the education of children with the trend of attacks on schools.

She made this assertion while speaking on Friday when she featured on Politics Today, a Channels Television programme.

She stated that the Safe School Initiative (SSI) which was launched in 2014 after the Chibok abduction failed, because the federal government did not give priority to the programme.

“It has failed because this government did not give priority to it. I do not think this government is interested in schoolchildren and their education. I do not think so,” she said.

“Look at northern Nigeria. Northern Nigeria is already behind the curve in terms of development. And development is a function of human capital — education, health, and all other associated services that people need in order to productively engage.

“So, it is clear that this attitude towards the safe school initiative that has made it not a priority, has ended up basically incentivising the business of the terrorists. The children need to be given priority in our country. We all need to insist that children should be priority, especially their education,” she said.