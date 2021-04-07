FG to grant amnesty to inmates who willingly return to prison after they escaped during the Imo jailbreak

The Minister of Interior Affairs, Rauf Aregbesola, says the Federal government is willing to grant amnesty to inmates who voluntarily return to prison after they were released during the attack on the Imo state correctional Center on Monday, April 5.

Aregbesola gave the assurance while inspecting the attacked centre today Tuesday, April 6.

The minister said the federal government will leave no stone unturned to fish out perpetrators of what he described as a “dastardly act”.

“Unlawful escape from custody is a crime but government in its magnanimity will grant amnesty to prisoners who willfully return. They will no longer be charged with unlawful escape but only for the initial crimes that took them to prison. So we urge all escapees to return before they are caught on the run.” the Minister said

1, 844 of the inmates are currently on the run.

As expected, Nigerians quickly reacted to the news.

Read some comments below:

