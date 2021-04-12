FG Unveils New Judges’ Salaries, Conditions Of Service Soon – Malami

Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami has revealed that the Federal Government would soon unveil an enhanced salary package and conditions of service for judges in the country.

He spoke in Sokoto on Monday while commissioning the re-modelled Sokoto State High Court complex.

He expressed that this was part of government’s efforts to support the Judiciary to enable it effectively discharge its constitutional duties and sustain the nation’s democracy.

Malami noted the Judiciary remains a strong catalyst for sustaining democracy, through its “protection of our democratic principles, such as the enforcement of rules of law, promotion of checks-and-balances, preservation of the principles of separation of powers, and proactive judicial activisms become the bedrocks for sustainable democracy.”

He noted that with the last amendment to the Constitution and the Executive Order 10, the issue of financial autonomy for state judiciary and legislature ought not to be negotiable.