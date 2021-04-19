‘Finish What You Started With NIN’ — MURIC Asks Pantami To Ignore Calls For His Resignation

Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has called on the Minister of Communications and Digital Planning, Isa Pantami, to ignore calls by some people that he should resign.

There have been calls for Pantami to resign over his alleged ties to terrorist sects.

In a statement issued by its director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, MURIC stated that everyone has their past.

“A section of the Nigerian press published reports of calls being made by some people for the resignation of Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami over the fake news that the US had placed him on its watchlist.

“The second allegation was that the minister had made certain radical pronouncements in the past.

“It is a baseless call and it should be ignored. After all, the US itself has denied it. Dr. Pantami has been enjoying unhindered multiple entry to the US for a very long time.

“Even Facebook, the US-based social media giant had Pantami’s picture on Facebook’s digital board for several hours as a mark of honour and respect during one of his numerous visits to that country.

“They have become jittery ever since the NIN policy was introduced by Pantami’s Ministry of Communications and Digital Policy.

“They are among those who stand to benefit from Pantami’s resignation. As for the political IDPs, their motive is to ensure that no project initiated by the current administration succeeds,” MURIC said.

“The implications of Pantami’s resignation at this crucial stage are too gloomy to contemplate. It is a national security issue. The NIN scheme, our hope for dealing a technical blow on terrorism, insurgency, kidnapping and all sorts of criminality in the country will suffer suffocating palpitations. There will be a break in monitoring.

“It is better for us to allow the man who started it to finish it. If any problem arises after we have changed hands in the middle of its implementation, the new boss will easily shift the blame. It will then be a double tragedy. Let the beginner be the finisher.

“In the interest of our great country, Nigeria, we, therefore, charge Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami to ignore calls for his resignation. An agitation for resignation which is not based on sincerity and truth must be resisted by patriots,” the statement read in part.