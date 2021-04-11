5 die in ghastly car accident on their way to Kaduna

No less than five men from Adamawa State have died in a car accident while on their way to Kaduna state.

Details of the incident are sketchy as of press time, however, it was gathered that the men were burnt beyond recognition in the crash which occurred on Saturday, April 11.

An aide to the Adamawa State Governor, Miracle Musa, said that the five men were on their way to Kaduna to attend a friend’s engagement ceremony.

“Five Adamawa boys, all perished, burnt beyond recognition. On their way to Kaduna to convey ” kayan tambaya” for their friend’s engagement. Three are from Bekaji while the other two were from Karewa GRA.” he wrote.

Two of the men have been so far identified as Saddam Aje Shinguboi and Mwaniya Japhet Gajere.

Stay updated on Nigerian news from Information Nigeria