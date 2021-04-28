FUOYE Governing Council Sacks Odusanya As Registrar

Days after he was suspended from office over allegation of misconduct, the Governing Council of Federal University Oye-Ekiti has finally sacked the university’s Registrar, Mr. Olatunbosun Odusanya.

The Governing Council being chaired by Dr. Mohammed Yahuza took the decision on Tuesday.

A statement co-signed by the Chief Information Officer and the Special Adviser on Media Matters to the Vice-Chancellor, Foluso Ogunmodede and Wole Balogun, respectively, disclosed that Odusanya’s appointment was terminated during the Council’s meeting.

Odusanya was on 20th April, 2021, suspended from office to pave the way for proper investigation into allegations of irregular appointment during the recruitment exercise of the University between 1st August, 2020 and 10th February, 2021.

His sack, however, was approved by the University Governing Council on Tuesday after critically looking at a report by the Council Disciplinary Committee set up to review the report of the Investigative Committee which reviewed all appointments during the said period.

The Council approved Mr. Mufutau Ibrahim as FUOYE’s Acting Registrar.