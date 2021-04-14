FUTO Appoints New Vice Chancellor

The management of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri has appointed Professor Nnena Oti as her new Vice-Chancellor.

The native of Ebonyi state succeeds outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Francis Eze.

It was a battle of professors with Prof. Nnena Oti overpowering close candidate, Prof. Ikechukwu with 75.5 points while the latter scored 69.7 points.

Prof. John Offem, Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the FUTO’s council made the announcement immediately after an interview and selection process that included seven candidates who passed through to the final stage.

The chairman made it known that only seven candidates emerged from the 29 applications from the initial stage.