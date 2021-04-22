Gbajabiamila Reveals Why Reps Did Not Consider Motion On Pantami’s Dismissal

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has come out to deny blocking a motion demanding the dismissal of Isa Pantami, minister of communications and digital economy.

Gbajabiamila, on Thursday, stated that he only faulted House Minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu, for not following due process when he raised the matter.

He also stated the matters of privilege under which the issue was raised are not subject to debate.

Recall that it was reported that during Wednesday’s plenary session, Elumelu raised a point of order calling for the sack of Pantami over his past views supporting terror groups such as Al-Qaeda and Taliban.

However, the speaker reportedly stated that it was wrong for the lawmaker to have raised an external matter under privilege, which concerns issues that affect only lawmakers.

Ahmed Jaha from Borno state drew the attention of his colleagues to reports claiming that the house blocked a motion on Pantami when plenary resumed on Thursday.

“As a member of this house, from my understanding, this house did not stop the minority leader from moving a motion,” he said.

“The speaker informed the minority leader that he should come under a proper order. Nobody stopped him from raising his point of order.”

Gbajabiamila agreed with him, saying the house does not debate matters of privilege.

“As you have rightfully observed, Elumelu came under Order 6 – matters of privilege,” he said.

“Privileges are not motions and are not debated or even require seconding. There was no motion here yesterday.”