‘God Showed Me Buhari Will Stabilize Nigeria’ — Pastor Tunde Bakare

Renowned Nigerian cleric, Tunde Bakare has indicated that Nigerian president, President Buhari will stabilize the Nigerian economy.

According to the Senior Pastor of Citadel Global Community Church, God showed him this and he added that this is why he supports the president.

Speaking in a recent state-of-the-nation broadcast, he said;

“After the controversial and divisive 2011 elections, as Nigeria drifted along with sectional undercurrents and the nation sought a unifying force, some of us prevailed on General Muhammadu Buhari not to quit the stage but to take back his words and form a coalition of the best of the North and the best of the South to salvage our nation.

I must admit that I played a critical role in that mission. God had shown me in a vision that GMB still had a role to play in stabilising Nigeria.”

Stay updated on Nigerian news from Information Nigeria