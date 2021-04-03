Good Friday, Easter Sunday Doctrine Is Unscriptural And Illogical – Daddy Freeze

Controversial On-air personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, alias Daddy Freeze has said that the doctrine of Good Friday and Easter Sunday are unscriptural.

The media personality took to his Instagram page to share his take on the doctrine.

In his words:

“If you checked into a Hotel on Friday evening, paid for 3 days and you were checked out before dawn on Sunday morning, you go gree? The Good Friday Easter Sunday doctrine is both unscriptural and Illogical”

The Free The Sheeple convener also tackled a follower who concluded that he must be a member of the Anti Christ for stating such.

