Governors Are Unanimous On Killing All Bandits, Says El-Rufai

Kaduna state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has expressed that his colleagues are in agreement that bandits must be completely “wiped out.”

El-Rufai stated that security agencies must eliminate anyone found in the hideouts of bandits, adding that no inhabitant of forests is innocent.

He made the comment while speaking at an event tagged Financing Safe School on Tuesday in Abuja.

Speaking during the event, El-Rufai insisted that they are all on the same page on “killing them all.”

The governor said: “Our position as governors and we are unanimous in this because we, the northern states’ governors, met with the president on this subject.

“Our unanimous position is to wipe out the bandits. We must go into these forests, nobody living in that forest is innocent, and just kill them all. It is the only way to end this.”

“We need the combination of air power, and we need troops on the ground augmented by local expertise and knowledge. We need just one, two, three months operation to just try to kill all the bandits.

“It’s the only way to stop this. So long as these bandits are being paid, it’ll remain a business. So the only option that we have is to ensure that we kill them all.”