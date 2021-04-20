Governors Fix Date To Implement Autonomy For State Assemblies, Judiciary

Following the continued strike by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has finally agreed to implement autonomy for state legislature and judiciary, with effect from May.

Ekiti state governor and NGF chairman, Kayode Fayemi made this known on Monday while speaking to state house correspondents on Monday.

Fayemi stated that the decision was reached in a meeting attended by federal lawmakers, representatives of the judiciary and legislative staff, and Ibrahim Gambari, chief of staff to the president.

Fayemi insisted the governors never objected to full autonomy for the state assemblies and judiciary, adding that “the issue is about implementation.”

“There has been no objection from governors on judicial and legislative autonomies. As a matter of fact, it would not have passed if governors were not in support in the first instance, in the state assemblies,” he said.

“But we don’t just want to agree to something on paper without working out the modalities for implementation.

“Thankfully, the meeting we have just emerged from, with the chief of staff to the president chairing, has worked out the modalities to the satisfaction of all parties.

“As soon as the final document that is being cleaned up emerges, that is preparatory to implementation.

“We’re not going to put a timeframe in the air, but it will be implemented as soon as possible, definitely no later than the end of May 2021.”

He added that the striking judiciary and legislative workers should return to work because, “as far as this has gone, we have met with all the parties concerned.”

“I think we are basically at a position where, whether you speak to the conference of speakers’ chairperson or you speak to me or you speak to the representative of the judiciary or you speak to the solicitor-general of the federation, you will hear that we’re speaking with one voice on the implementation.

”And no later than May, you will start seeing the implementation of the agreement that we’ve reached.”