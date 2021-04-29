Gunmen Abduct Mission School Students In Plateau

Four students of Capro Secondary Mission School located at Gana Ropp in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State were abducted in the early hours of Thursday.

However, three of the students have escaped, while one is still in captivity.

The school is an arm of Calvary ministries.

Capro is few kilometres away from the Yakubu Gowon airport and about 60 kilometres from Jos, the state capital.

A global mission leader and President Para-Mallam Peace Foundation, Reverend Gideon Para-Mallam confirmed that the attackers broke the rear fence of the school where a hole was drilled to gain access into the school compound and abducted the students.

He further stated that the intervention of security agencies prevented what could have been another mass abduction as the assailants took to their heels after realising the reinforcement of security in the area.

The Plateau State Police Command is yet to make any statement on the incident as community efforts are ongoing to secure the release of the abducted student still in captivity.