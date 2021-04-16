Gunmen Scale Palace Fence; Kidnap Monarch In Ekiti

David Oyewumi, traditional ruler of Ilemeso in Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State was Thursday kidnapped by unknown gunmen who attacked the monarch’s palace.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Sunday Abutu revealed that the gunmen scaled the fence of the palace and released several gunshots before whisking the monarch to an unknown destination.

Abutu, however, assured that the police command was atop of the situation, adding that the police was undeterred in its determination to overrun crime in the state despite emerging cases of kidnap and ambush.

Thursday’s incident occurred a week after another traditional ruler, Adetutu Ajayi, was attacked by gunmen in the state.