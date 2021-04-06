Gunmen Tried To Penetrate Imo Government House: Uzodinma

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma has expressed that gunmen attempted to invade the state government house on Monday but were not successful.

Uzodimma made this known after a state security council meeting at the government house, Owerri.

Recall that the police command headquarters and a correctional service centre in Owerri, Imo state capital, were attacked in the early hours of Monday.

He stated that some of the 1844 inmates freed by the gunmen had started returning voluntarily while others had been rearrested.

“It has been an eventful day today being Easter Monday in Imo as yet to be ascertained gunmen attacked the correctional service centre, setting some facilities ablaze and releasing some inmates,” the governor said.

“The gunmen were at the police headquarters where they destroyed 38 vehicles and also set the facilities ablaze.

“Efforts by the gunmen to penetrate into the Imo State Government House were not successful as they ended up shooting sporadically at the entrance gate.”