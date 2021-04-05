Okey Bakassi blasts Buhari Over UK Medical Trip

Popular comedian and actor Okey Bakassi have slammed Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari over his very recent trip abroad.

According to Okey, during an interview with Lagos Talks FM slammed President Buhari for not equipping Aso rock clinic to standard and fly in foreign nationals rather than travel out to the country for medical check up.

The comedian who recently revealed he’s tired and fed up with the situation of things totally condemned the president medical trip.

”Have you ever heard any president who loves his country go to another country for a medical check-up? The country can afford to build good hospitals the president can receive treatment from and not travel out for check out” He said