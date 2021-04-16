‘He Knows His Job’ — Buhari Speaks On Choice Of New IGP

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed that he has “high expectations” of the new acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.

The president stated this while answering questions from journalists upon his arrival from the United Kingdom on Thursday.

Buhari stated that he was given a list of candidates out of whom he chose Baba.

Also Read: Alkali Disbands IGP Monitoring Units In Lagos, Port Harcourt

He also stated that the new IGP has the necessary experience to perform in the position.

“Well, we went through the system. There was a committee by the minister of police affairs. They gave me some names and he happened to be the one chosen,” he said.

“He knows his job. He has been in it for a long time. He went through all the training. He has the necessary experience. So, we have high expectations of him.”