Homeless man sleeping under bridge in Lagos wows photographer after he modeled for them when the model hired was running late

A homeless man simply identified as Ali wowed a style team in Lagos on Thursday, April 1, after he was randomly picked to model an outfit as the professional model that was hired for the shoot was running late.

Ali exceeded the expectations of the photographer as he posed effortlessly for the photos.

One of the style team members, @afolabi_lagos, who shared the lovely photos online, wrote;

”I had a shoot today at ikeja, while were waiting for the model to arrive, we decided to meet with a guy(ALI) who was sleeping under the bridge to model for us . I would like to believe that Ali was born for this . His pose , his body structure and his skin tone was perfect.”

He also shared a video of Ali posing with the outfits.