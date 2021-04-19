How I impregnated my mother-in-law who later gave birth to a boy – Nigerian man narrates

A Nigerian man has narrated how he impregnated his mother-in-law who later gave birth to boy.

The Nigerian man who shared details of his affair with his mother-in-law in a call-in show on Nigeria Info, said he got introduced to his mother-in-law while still engaged to his wife.

According to him, they had sex after they met at an “entertainment spot” with other friends.

The man who disclosed that he was drunk at that time, said he was shocked after he learnt that his mother-in-law went ahead to have the baby which she (mother-in-law) pinned on her husband.

The distraught man also revealed that when he asked his mother-in-law why she had the baby, she said she took the decision because her husband had always resented her because she had only female children.

The man also expressed how sad he is knowing that his son is now his ”brother-in-law.”