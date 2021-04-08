I Didn’t File Suit Against Atiku’s Citizenship – Malami

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has expressed that he did not institute any legal action on the citizenship of the former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar.

Mr Malami sthis in a statement by Umar Gwandu, his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, in Abuja on Wednesday.

“I never filed any case before any court in the country challenging the citizenship of the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar,’’ he said.

According to Malami, the matter was part of an election case that started in 2019.

“Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has not instituted legal action on the citizenship or otherwise of the former Vice-President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar,” the statement partly read.

Malami revealed that the case in question was filed by a civil society group.

“The matter in contention was part of the 2019 pre-election matters instituted by a civil society organisation – the Incorporated Trustees of Egalitarian Mission for Africa in suit no: FHC/ABJ/CS/177/2019 in respect of which Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party Independent National Electoral Commission and the Office of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation was made a co-defendant.”