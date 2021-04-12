I Didn’t Intentionally Plan To Marry Four Wives, It Was God’s Design – Jide Kosoko

Veteran Nollywood actor, Prince Jide Kosoko has in a recent interview with Vanguard stated that he never intentionally planned to marry four wives.

The 67-year-old seasoned thespian who married four wives made it clear that polygamy was not his plan from the onset.

“I never envisaged being a polygamist though I am a product of one. My parents didn’t support it either. My first wife was a business woman. I craved for somebody who was in the same field with me“, he said.

Read Also: We Sleep With One Another In Nollywood, It’s A Blessed Industry – Jide Kosoko

“In those days, the best advice you can get is from your better half and that was how the second woman came to be. Along the line, I lost the two to child births within 11 months interval. I had seven children at that time, so I didn’t plan remarrying or having more children again“, he continued.

“But after much persuasion from my doctor and relatives, I decided to have a woman with the agreement of not having more children but a complete African woman will not agree to that. One thing led to the other and I got two women again. So being a polygamist is not intentional but God’s design which I do not have a right over“, he added.