“I Didn’t Win Award Because I Don’t Belong To A Clique” – Ruth Kadiri Calls Out Mo Abudu

Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri has expressed her disappointment with the fact that she was not recognized at the just-concluded Eko Star Film and TV Awards.

Taking to her Instagram page, the movie star to state that her efforts in the movie industry were overlooked because she does not belong to a clique in Nollywood.

The actress also tagged film and media executive, Mo Abudu to thank her for overlooking her at the awards.

“I am a film maker. I am a woman. I am a hard working woman. I have faced the struggles every woman/filmmaker has faced. Did my name at any point pop up yes But because I do not belong to a clique. Yet again I have been overlooked“, she wrote.

See her full post below: