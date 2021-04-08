I Don’t Have Children, But I’m A Mother – Actress Rita Dominic

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic has said that although she does not have biological children, she is a mother to people she takes care of and support.

The award winning movie star and filmmaker revealed this during her recent interview with Chude Jideonwo.

The Imo State-born screen diva also mentioned that she would love to have her own children someday.

In her words:

“I just really think differently from a lot of people. What I mean by that is I see life differently and I don’t let things get to me. For me, I may not have birthed them but I have children that I take care of.”

Watch the video HERE